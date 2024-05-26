Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $306,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in York Water by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of York Water by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

