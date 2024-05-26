3,768 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 510,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

