Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 30,398 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.78 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

