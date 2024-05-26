Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

