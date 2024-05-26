PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

