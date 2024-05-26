Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after buying an additional 482,067 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $17,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,880,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBA opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

