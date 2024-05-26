Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 131,535 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 95,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

