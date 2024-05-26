BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 36,160 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 135.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Merus worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Merus by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $59.99 on Friday. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

