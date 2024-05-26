Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 37.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $121.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
