Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,738 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

