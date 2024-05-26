Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,335 shares of company stock worth $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN opened at $46.72 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

