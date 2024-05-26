Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $213.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $216.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,510 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

