Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,393 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $69.67 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

View Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.