Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 116,458 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

