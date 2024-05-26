3,137 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

