Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $460,431,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after buying an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,355,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,603,000 after buying an additional 1,702,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,313,000 after buying an additional 1,602,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VICI opened at $28.30 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

