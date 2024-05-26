Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 1,166.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

