Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

NYSE XYL opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

