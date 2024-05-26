Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

