Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,122 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

