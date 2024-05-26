Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

