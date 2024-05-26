WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.