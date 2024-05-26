Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,377 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

FNF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.