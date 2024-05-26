Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

