Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,570,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW opened at $58.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

