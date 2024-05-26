International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of International Bancshares worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 698.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $57.91 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

