Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

