Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

