Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 12%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) was up 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,719,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,865% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

