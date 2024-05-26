Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 48,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 73,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
