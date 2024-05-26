Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 48,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 73,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.