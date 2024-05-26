Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 6,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

