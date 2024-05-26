Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.99. 39,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 68,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
