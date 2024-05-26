Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.99. 39,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 68,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.