Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 233,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 335,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.