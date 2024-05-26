Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 233,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 335,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.