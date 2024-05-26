BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. 66,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 7,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.