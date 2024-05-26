Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 4.7%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.53 ($0.06). 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 80,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.82 million and a P/E ratio of -118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.91.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

