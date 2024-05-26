ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading Up 0.1%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 21,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Get ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.