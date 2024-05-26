DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

DB Gold Short ETN Company Profile

The DB Gold Short Exchange Traded Notes (DGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides monthly inverse exposure to the performance of gold futures contract. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGZ was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.

