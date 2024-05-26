AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 215,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 269,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $274.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 883.2% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.