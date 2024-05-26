Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 7.7%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 188,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 309,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of £4.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

