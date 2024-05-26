Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Buys 11,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00.
Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.82.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
