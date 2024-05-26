Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Buys 11,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

