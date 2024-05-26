First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.7%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50. 335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

First Farmers Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60.

First Farmers Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

