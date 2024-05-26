Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 0.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Citizens Financial’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

