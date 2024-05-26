Terry Dodd Buys 9,500 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Terry Dodd purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.28 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$50,131.50 ($33,421.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Kelsian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kelsian Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

