National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay Purchases 1,500 Shares

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.75 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,125.00 ($34,750.00).
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.