National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay Purchases 1,500 Shares

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.75 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,125.00 ($34,750.00).

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

