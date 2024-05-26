Amanda Clark Sells 8,093 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amanda Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $13,933.04.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 158.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

