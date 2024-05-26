Robert W. Stallings Acquires 3,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 180,743 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

