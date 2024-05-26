Sime Armoyan Buys 500 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$15.50 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of C$582.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

