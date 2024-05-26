Mark A. Blinn Buys 6,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

