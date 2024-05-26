Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,770 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

