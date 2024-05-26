Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 641,113 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in AECOM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.